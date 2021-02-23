• Region

Board of trustees:

The board of trustees of Northwest State Community College will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday in room C200 at the Archbold campus. Guests will not be admitted in order to meet public safety requirements due to the COVID19 pandemic.

The meeting will be streamed live on the college’s YouTube channel for the public to view at http://youtube.com/channel/UCXTi9mRDHHURVHL48euk6tg/live.

