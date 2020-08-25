• Region

Board of trustees:

The board of trustees of Northwest State Community College will hold its next regular meeting at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 28 in Room C200 at the Archbold campus. Guests will not be admitted in order to meet safety standards due to COVID-19. However, the meeting will be streamed live on the college’s YouTube channel for the public to view https://youtu.be/uyeOTL9q_bM.

Load comments