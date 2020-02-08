• Region

Board of trustees:

The board of trustees' nominating committee of Northwest State Community College will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in room B100 to review nominations of board officers. Nominations for chairman, vice chairman and second vice chairman will take place at the regular board meeting on Feb. 28.

The executive committee of the board of trustees of Northwest State Community College will meet at noon Wednesday in room C211 for discussion and review of agenda items in preparation for the regular board of trustees meeting on Feb. 28.

No action will be taken at these meetings.

Load comments