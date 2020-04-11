• Region

Board of trustees:

The executive committee of the board of trustees of Northwest State Community College will meet April 16 at 12:30 p.m. for discussion and review of agenda items in preparation for the regular board of trustees meeting on April 24. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and H.B. 197, NSCC will meet via ZOOM. Call 301-715-8592 and use meeting ID 138 696 320.

