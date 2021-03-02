ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Board of Trustees met in regular session on Friday, at the Archbold campus. The board met with a representative of Dynamix Energy Services, as well as Kevin Gerken, NSCC facilities director, regarding upgrading the college’s energy infrastructure. The plan is to build energy production equipment on a parcel of land the college currently owns.
The board also heard from EVP Todd Hernandez regarding the recently-completed Higher Learning Commission site visit, as the college works toward its new accreditation approval period. The official decision from HLC on length of approval period is anticipated by June 2021.
As one of the final pieces of the meeting, the board held its annual election. Joel Miller of Napoleon was re-elected as chairman. Lisa McClure remains vice chairman and Scott Mull will continue as the second vice chairman. All officers will serve in these positions through February 2022.
In other business, the board:
• approved the promotion of Cassie Rickenberg to dean of learner services; Terri Lavin to director of trio-SSS; and Tori Atkinson to director of Workforce Development & Innovative Learning Programs.
• approved the employment of Kayla Miller, agricultural studies faculty; Andrew Nofziger, maintenance technician; and Robert Kraus, program manager-JFS Workforce Opportunities.
• accepted miscellaneous gifts to the college.
• approved the 2021-22 student and lab fees.
• approved a new graduation policy.
• approved energy production project between NSCC and Dynamix.
• selected John Bridenbaugh to once again serve as a delegate from the board to serve on the governing board of the Ohio Association of Community Colleges, and selected Sue Derck to continue serving as the alternate representative.
• approved the 2021-22 board meeting dates of April 30, June 25, Aug. 27, Oct. 29, Dec. 10 and Feb. 25, 2022.
• approved miscellaneous employment contracts and one resignation.
