ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College board met in regular session on Friday at the Archbold Campus, with negotiations for salaries and wages on the agenda.
As part of the meeting, it was noted that negotiating teams for the college and the support staff bargaining unit of the Northwest State Community College Education Association entered into negotiations in August 2022 to review salary and wages for the current agreement. The result of those negotiations is an amended agreement for the three-year period from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2024.
The amended agreement includes a 5% increase for all members of the support staff for fiscal year 2022-23, increased vacation time and schedule and extra benefits for eligible part-time employees. The 5% wage increase went into effect July 1.
In other news, the board approved:
• the promotion of Jennifer Morris to grants accountant, Heather Hageman to accounts payable associate and Lisa Spiess to senior registrar assistant.
• the employment of Melissa Durham to financial aid counselor, and Timothy Aldape as CDL training coordinator.
• the transfer of Katrina Adams to administrative assistant/foundation, Robert Kraus to agency manager-CTS and Julie Curry to administrative assistant/business and public services.
• international travel for Marianna Doolittle and Suzanne Lammers to attend the American Mathematical Association Two-Year Colleges annual conference in Toronto, Ont.
• policy 14-3-38 (minors on campus), which outlines what is required of faculty, staff, learners and volunteers who interact with minors or work in youth activities on college property.
• policy 14-17-06 (free speech), working alongside Ohio Senate Bill 135 (SB 135). Passed by the Ohio General Assembly, SB 135 requires higher learning institutions to approve a policy acknowledging free speech.
