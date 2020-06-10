ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College Foundation recently awarded $661,000 in scholarships to 282 students from the region. The total dollars awarded surpasses last year’s record totals, offering needed financial help to students through the generosity of donors to the NSCC Foundation.
The college premiered a virtual reception, to celebrate the accomplishments of the students and offer gratitude for the support of local donors.
“COVID-19 may have kept us from meeting in person this year, but the foundation was determined to put a great celebration together,” said Robbin Wilcox, executive director of development and the NSCC Foundation. “We wanted to make sure our learners knew how proud we are of their amazing accomplishments, and we wanted our generous donors to know how grateful we are for their support. It is through their generosity that these scholarships exist.”
Due to COVID-19, the Scholarship Awards Reception was held as a prerecorded, virtual reception which premiered May 28 on the college’s official YouTube channel (YouYube.com/user/NorthwestStateCC). Elements of the video were filmed at the NSCC Archbold campus, as well as other locations throughout northwest Ohio. The event kicked off with opening remarks by NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson and NSCC Foundation board chairman Peter Beck, each providing congratulatory remarks to both students and gratitude to the donors who make the scholarships possible.
Adam Freels, NSCC Foundation Board member, provided the donor perspective, noting “It is truly inspiring to witness the great work of our community to make a difference in the lives of our students, who will then go on to make positive impacts with our local businesses and organizations.”
The NSCC Foundation was established in 1978 to provide support for the students, people and programs of NSCC. For nearly 40 years, the foundation has remained true to its mission to enhance, expand and sustain Northwest State so that NSCC can continue to fulfill its mission of creating opportunities for transformational learning. The NSCC Foundation works diligently to raise much-needed funds for educational opportunities that directly and indirectly impact students.
“The NSCC Foundation continues to work hard each year to increase funding to support our students through both scholarships and efforts to provide state of the art training equipment,” noted Wilcox. “The NSCC Foundation is not only giving more scholarship dollars than ever before, they are also helping the college to develop and expand programs that will help both students and our business partners for generations to come.” Additional information about the NSCC Foundation is available at NorthwestState.edu/nscc-foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.