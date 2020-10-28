ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College and its professional association have officially reached a new three-year agreement. The agreement was ratified by a vote from the professional staff and the board of trustees.
NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson noted, “We are very pleased that the faculty ratified a collective bargaining agreement for the professional staff at NSCC. This three-year agreement provides the professional staff with additional investments in salaries, benefits and compensation. In these uncertain times, it is important to do everything possible to reduce uncertainty where possible. I want to thank the two negotiating teams who worked through the issues over the last seven months. COVID did not make that task easy, and the teams persisted until an agreement was reached.”
The NSCC administration team and the professional association both noted that the negotiation process was smooth, and that the result was fair and equitable to both sides.
Colin Doolittle, NSCC engineering faculty and professional association representative, said the new contract “the result of mutual respect and teamwork,” noting that despite the uncertainties of COVID-19, both sides did what is best for the college.
Katy McKelvey, vice president of human resources and leadership development at NSCC, echoed Doolittle’s sentiments: “Negotiations can sometimes be challenging, but this process showed how a positive work environment made that process much easier.”
The agreement provides on average a 2.3% annual wage increase over each of the next three years to NSCC faculty, a total of 7% over the three-year agreement.
