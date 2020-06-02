ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College announces that face-to-face classroom learning will officially return for the fall 2020 semester, along with its regularly-scheduled online and hybrid learning format courses. The college will adhere to local, state and federal protocols to ensure the safety of its learners, employees and guests. Processes such as single point of entry, visitor testing, the use of masks and personal protective equipment (PPE), and social distancing have been in place since the college went to remote operations in March.
“As a community college with an emphasis on technical instruction, we faced an incredible challenge because of COVID-19,” said NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson. “Our faculty and staff showed their amazing resilience and innovation, converting all face-to-face classes to remote learning in one week, without sacrificing the quality of the education. Our students were equally amazing, as 95% of spring students successfully completed the requirements of their coursework on time. That figure will jump to 99% once ongoing face-to-face work is completed,” Thomson continued.
Todd Hernandez, NSCC executive vice president, also noted the college’s dedicated work behind the scenes to ensure the school’s financial stability. “In these uncertain times, we want our learners to know that we are working to ensure Northwest State runs strong for generations to come. You can expect the same high-quality education, stay close to home, support the local economies, and save thousands on tuition,” Hernandez said.
The return of face-to-face learning on campus also means all facilities and operations will be fully functional when fall classes begin on Aug. 19. Students coming to campus will be able to sit down with an advisor in the advising center, buy their books at the bookstore, head to the library or Success Center for study materials and support, get a snack at the Cafe, and even work out in the fitness center.
“We have already proven our ability to pivot when extreme circumstances arise, so while we are optimistic about returning to face-to-face learning in the fall, we are also prepared to provide a great remote learning opportunity again if necessary,” said Dr. Dan Burklo, NSCC vice president of academics. “The safety of our employees, our learners, and our community guests is a top priority, along with delivering the best-possible education.”
For more information on Northwest State Community College degree and short-term certificates, as well as the college’s Bachelor’s Bound transfer program, visit NorthwestState.edu or call NSCC admissions at 419-267-1320.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.