ARCHBOLD — The need for skilled nurses continues to grow nationwide, and Northwest State Community College is leading the way in preparing students to meet the healthcare demands of our communities. The practical nursing graduates from 2019 at NSCC earned a 100% pass rate for the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX), while the registered nursing graduates earned a 92.86% pass rate.
“The faculty and I are pleased to announce the NCLEX results for both the practical nursing and associate degree nursing programs,” noted Dr. Kathy Keister, NSCC dean of nursing. “Our graduates are eligible to take the NCLEX examination and qualify for entry-level nursing positions. Keys to graduate success include the dedication of our experienced faculty and the strong partnerships with area hospitals and health care facilities who provide highly effective clinical experiences.
Keister also noted that within six months of graduation, 100% of NSCC nursing graduates are either working or enrolled in a baccalaureate program.
“Having consistently high passing rates, with multiple times 100% pass on the first try, is a testament to a dedicated group of faculty that ensures high-quality learning environments and student success,” said Dr. Michael Thomson, NSCC president. “As Northwest State’s premier community institution, local hospitals depend on our medical programs, like nursing, so they can ensure high-quality medical care. We’re so proud of our nursing students, and look forward to their success serving our local families.”
Nursing careers are hard work, but are also potentially lucrative, which makes the NSCC education worth the time and effort. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (www.bls.gov), the mean annual wage from May 2018 for a registered nurse is $75,510, while the mean annual wage for a licensed practical nurse is $47,050.
Both the practical nursing and registered nursing programs are accepting applications at Northwest State’s main campus in Archbold. For more information on NSCC health care programs, as well as other degree and certificate programs, the “Bachelor’s Bound” transfer option and more, visit NorthwestState.edu or call NSCC admissions at 419-267-1320.
