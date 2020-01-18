ARCHBOLD — For the second straight semester, Northwest State Community College has experienced enrollment growth, both in terms of physical headcount on campus, as well as full-time equivalency (FTE). The head count increase is attributed in great part to a 19% increase in College Credit Plus students from spring 2019. The FTE is up a modest 0.44%, but repeated growth is noteworthy, which provides an opportunity to reflect and show appreciation.
“We are so grateful to the families in this area, who continue to rely on us for both direct to job as well as transfer education,” said Dr. Michael Thomson, NSCC president. Northwest State serves a six-county service area of Williams, Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding and Van Wert counties. The college also has a training facility in Toledo at the UT-Scott Park location.
“As we complete our 50th anniversary year, and embark on a new strategic plan,” said Thomson, “we are singularly focused on meeting our community’s needs for high-quality, affordable education. It’s very rewarding when the community sees Northwest State as their primary educational partner.”
With the start of the 16-week spring semester, the college now also turns its attention to the second eight-week courses, which will begin March 16. Eight-week courses are available across virtually all academic divisions as a way for students to catch up or stay ahead on their education pathway.
Thomson concluded, “In a country where someone’s economic fate seems more and more dictated by their birth zip code, it is imperative that Northwest State help local families attain their educational hopes and dreams. Our graduates become northwest Ohio future leaders, enjoying family sustaining wages and a high quality of life. This is the fundamental purpose of community colleges in the United States, and it makes us the envy of the world.”
For more information on the degree and certificate programs available at Northwest State Community College, the “Bachelor’s Bound” transfer option and more, visit NorthwestState.edu or call NSCC admissions at 419-267-1320.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.