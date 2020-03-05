ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College (NSCC) and Bowling Green State University (BGSU) signed an articulation agreement on Tuesday that will allow students to transfer credits from an associate of applied science in nursing (RN) degree at NSCC into a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree at BGSU.
Participants at the signing included NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson, NSCC Vice President of Academics Dr. Dan Burklo, BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers, and BGSU College of Health and Human Services Dean Dr. Jim Ciesla.
The nursing articulation agreement was signed at the Henry County Hospital in Napoleon, highlighting the lifeline between higher learning institutions and local health care providers in terms of workforce development. Kim Bordenkircher, CEO for Henry County Hospital, served as the emcee of the event, and noted a Bureau of Labor Statistics study that concluded there will be a shortage of 200,000 nurses in the health care setting over the next decade.
“We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Bowling Green State University in this nursing pathway, and we are equally honored that Henry County Hospital volunteered to host this signing event,” said Thomson. “This articulation agreement is not just an academic connection. It is about strengthening the community overall, so we can have a high quality of life.”
“Educating the next generation of nurses drives the health vitality of our communities,” said Rogers. “This transfer agreement is a great example of two public organizations coming together to create public good. BGSU is excited about the nursing education opportunities this partnership brings.”
During the signing event, the creation of the Henry County Hospital nursing scholarship also was announced. The hospital’s foundation board agreed to a philanthropic gift of $35,000 to support an endowed nursing scholarship for BGSU’s RN to BSN program. The scholarship will give preference to students matriculating to BGSU from Northwest State Community College.
“I think at times it’s easy to support something through hosting press conferences, talking and getting to know people, but sometimes you have to put your money where the issue is,” added Bordenkircher.
