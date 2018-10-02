Defiance County
Special meeting:
The Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m. at the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities office, 195 Island Park Ave. Scheduled is an executive session to discuss personnel.
