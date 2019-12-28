Nov. 5
Voters all across the area decided numerous candidate races and ballot issues. Among the winners were Central Local Schools with passage of a 0.5% income tax for school maintenance, while Ayersville Local Schools' request for a 1% income tax for operating expenses failed, prompting school officials to propose a smaller a 0.75% income tax proposal on the March ballot.
Nov. 5
Williams County Sheriff Steve Towns was found guilty of improperly disclosing confidential information, a first-degree misdemeanor, following a jury trial in Bryan Municipal Court. He was fined $500 and placed on probation. He is seeking re-election next year, but three other Republican candidates have filed their petitions to run for the position in the March GOP primary. The Williams County Board of elections also has scheduled a hearing for Jan. 13 to consider the validity of Towns' candidacy.
Nov. 12
Defiance City Council approved legislation establishing a new downtown revitalization district. This will provide expanded liquor license opportunities, a move which city officials hope will provide more options for attracting downtown restaurants. Qualifying license recipients would have to receive 75% of their total annual gross receipts from food sales.
Nov. 12
Ninety-eight-year-old Defiance resident Delbert Hammon was honored with a proclamation by Defiance Mayor Mike McCann during city council's meeting. The honor recognized Hammon's nomination to the National Barber and Museum and Hall of Fame in Canal Winchester, a Columbus suburb.
Nov. 14
The Defiance County Historical Society held its monthly meeting but showed no interest in a proposed new lease with Defiance County commissioners to operate and maintain AuGlaize Village. Discussions continue on the topic between the organization and county commissioners, who say that in lieu of a new lease they are open to mini-leases for groups which want to use the county-owned facility on Krouse Road.
Nov. 18
Led by two Bowling Green State University educators, Defiance city official hosted another public meeting to discuss construction of a possible Native American tribute in Defiance. The tribute would honor Native American tribes who maintained villages at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers just before Gen. Anthony Wayne arrived and built Fort Defiance before the monumental Battle of Fallen Timbers near Maumee.
Nov. 19
Defiance City Council approved legislation allowing for the completion of engineering for a new granulated activated carbon system at the city water treatment plant on Baltimore Road. Construction of the system won't be started until late next year at the earliest, but is expected to improve taste and odor issues, as well as eliminate trihalomethanes, a chemical for which Ohio EPA has lowered standards upon in recent years and says can be harmful to human health.
Nov. 25
Defiance County's new land bank board approved a resolution authorizing Treasurer Vickie Myers to submit an application for EPA grand funds to help demolish the former S-K Hand Tool factory on Hickory Street in Richland Township and clean up the property. The application was submitted before a December deadline, with word expected to be forthcoming from EPA in the spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.