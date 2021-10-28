• Defiance County
Food commodities:
Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. Pickup will be drive up service this month.
Food items for distribution include: can spaghetti sauce, can sliced potatoes, can green beans, vegetable soup, vegetable oil, egg noodles, rotini noodles, spaghetti noodles, elbow macaroni, mac & cheese, Toastee O cereal, krispie rice cereal, applesauce snack pack singles, raisins, butter, fresh grapes, whole chicken, ground beef, chicken fajita strips and fish fillets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.