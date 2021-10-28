• Defiance County

Food commodities:

Food commodities will be distributed from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Wednesday at the PATH Center, 1939 E. Second St., Defiance. Pickup will be drive up service this month.

Food items for distribution include: can spaghetti sauce, can sliced potatoes, can green beans, vegetable soup, vegetable oil, egg noodles, rotini noodles, spaghetti noodles, elbow macaroni, mac & cheese, Toastee O cereal, krispie rice cereal, applesauce snack pack singles, raisins, butter, fresh grapes, whole chicken, ground beef, chicken fajita strips and fish fillets.

