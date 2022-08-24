WAUSEON — A Wauseon man charged in the death of a young child has been arraigned here in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.
Devon Harris, 27, pleaded not guilty to murder, an unclassified felony; involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, second- and third-degree felonies.
A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28 and he was being held Tuesday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. He has been held there since being arrested by Wauseon police on Aug. 8.
The murder charges allege that on Aug. 2 he injured a three-year-old child, Gemma Thompson, who died two days later, according to Wauseon police. Initially she was taken by rescue personnel to Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, before being flown by air ambulance to Toledo Hospital.
The indictment noted in count one (endangering children) that Harris was a “parent, guardian, custodian, person having custody or control, or person in loco parentis of a child under 18 years of age” who created a “substantial risk to the health or safety of the said child, by violating a duty of care, protection, or support, and said violation resulted in serious physical harm to the said child.”
Harris is represented by attorney Clayton Gerbitz of Toledo who was appointed by the court to represent him.
