A second public meeting on the future of Defiance’s Northtowne Estates manufactured home park drew a smaller crowd Tuesday, but the message was similar to one delivered last week — the park’s days are probably numbered.
The late-morning meeting was held in the city service building on Perry Street, the same venue as the first session Thursday. About 20 residents of the park attended, about half the size of Thursday’s gathering.
As before, City Law Director Sean O’Donnell explained the issues with the park and the difficulty of prompting the owners to make the necessary improvements.
“Given the substantial cost of these repairs and of the improvements the owner would need to make just to get it on the baseline requirements of our city code, it is unlikely that this property will be able to continue in existence for much longer,” he said. “... from the city’s vantage point, not a lot has changed on the ground (since Thursday).”
The Defiance County Health Department has declared the park a “public nuisance” due to health concerns, while the city issued several citations against the owner (Defiance Partners LLC, which is connected to a Michigan realty firm in the Flint area) for issues related to storm water runoff and human sewage.
Additionally, the owner has been cited by the Ohio Department of Commerce (ODC), which licenses manufactured home parks, for a number of violations. These relate to the condition of the park’s privately owned streets — most of which have large potholes — and the presence of trash throughout, as refuse pickup has been compromised by the owner’s inability to pay the bill in a timely manner.
A hearing has been scheduled on the citations for March 26 at the ODC’s Division of Industrial Compliance in Reynoldsburg, a Columbus suburb.
The ODC could revoke the owner’s license, but one avenue the city might use to effectively close the park is shutting off water and sewer service.
The owner has been behind in payment for this service in the past, and is a couple months in arrears again, according to O’Donnell. In 2018, the city and owner had reached agreement on a deferred payment plan, but that has been lapsing recently, he indicated.
“As far as arrears, I can tell you the city will shut off the water if that arrearage gets any larger and the owner fails to pay the full price,” O’Donnell told residents. “Under our code we can only enter into what’s called a deferred payment plan one time for the water customer, and after that, that customer is ineligible for such a plan.”
Attempts to remediate one of the health department concerns — E. coli bacteria detected in a field behind the park — have been made by the owner. A contractor was hired to spread lime on the field behind the park to eliminate the bacteria there.
Ron Clinger of the county health department explained during Tuesday’s meeting that some three tons of lime were spread on the field. But it will take a couple weeks to determine — through testing — what impact this will have.
The biggest concern for residents is where they would go if the park closes.
Officials from Northwestern Community Action Commission (NOCAC) and the Defiance Dream Center were on hand Tuesday to meet with residents and discuss the matter. But NOCAC’s Angie Franklin explained that “I am not promising that we can support and re-house every single one of you. There may be situations that are beyond our scope of what we can do. But we absolutely feel confident that we have lots of resources in place and lots of ideas. And we really, really, really want to talk to you to see what we can do.”
If they must leave their homes, residents requested proper notification from the city.
Mayor Mike McCann indicated that if the city shuts off the water, the official notice would come in mid-April, with the shutoff taking place at the end of April. However, he said the shut-off may not come until early May to give residents more time to relocate.
The mayor praised the residents for being “fantastic” in dealing with the situation.
“This is killing me, so the least I can do is be honest with you,” he said.
