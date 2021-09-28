ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College (NSCC) will now offer a degree in agribusiness.
According to the approval letter from the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) the Associate of Applied Science in Agribusiness is composed of “63 semester credit hours and will be offered in a blended/hybrid format.”
“The program will prepare students for entry-level positions within agribusiness such as agriculture lending, agricultural sales, farm and ranch management, and greenhouse management.”
The letter continues, “Students will complete a general education core and foundational courses in agricultural analysis and decision making; agricultural economics and agribusiness management; agronomy principles; business law; marketing; and microeconomics.”
In addition to the new ag degree, the ODHE says that students will complete an “agronomy or general agriculture sequence, and a practicum totaling a minimum of 100 work hours, as part of the program.”
In regard to the new degree, Kayla Miller, NSCC Ag lead faculty, said, “The addition of the agribusiness degree to Northwest State Community College’s Agricultural Studies program is an indicator of our commitment to our community. We thank the agribusiness professionals who have formally or informally made their desire for NSCC graduates to possess agribusiness degrees known.”
Miller continued, “These professionals have expressed the importance of the agribusiness curriculum including business communications, Microsoft Applications, accounting with computers (including Quickbooks), and the two agribusiness courses for new employees in the workplace.”
“While we still uphold and maintain the importance of agronomy as a foundation for all agricultural degrees at NSCC,” said Miller, “we are enthused to add agribusiness as an option for our students; ultimately making them more desirable as future employees in the northwest Ohio ag community.”
