ARCHBOLD — Impact 419, a workforce collaboration between Northwest State Community College and OhioMeansJobs serving young adults age 14-24 in northwest Ohio, will host a two-day STEM camp, July 31 and Aug. 1.
This STEM camp is part of the ongoing effort to provide opportunities for young adults to gain knowledge of career pathways and job opportunities in the local community, and the skills and qualifications necessary to be successful in these positions. Funding for this camp is made available through the OhioMeansJobs young adult programs. Twenty-seven high school students enrolled in Impact 419 from Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties will experience hands-on, interactive workshops on robotics, welding, electricity, blueprint and measurements and safety.
Megan Puehler, assistant director of Williams County Economic Development (WEDCO), noted “This STEM camp is another great example of how an idea became a reality through idea sharing and a collaborative effort. It’s wonderful to be a part of these workforce development programs and help make the connections with our local businesses. Programs such as STEM camps and industry tours allow students to grasp the practical applications of STEM and will expose them to the wide variety of local career opportunities simultaneously. Continued collaborative efforts to create programs like this will support the long-term needs of the community and will truly impact the 419.”
The campers also will tour the 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics plant in Holiday City as a part of the camp experience. Nikki Verity, human resource manager, stated “20/20 Custom Molded Plastics is excited to partner with Impact 419. As an employer serving multiple counties, we feel it is important to help organizations teach skills and have life experiences preparing them for their future. At 20/20, we take a full-life approach to helping our employees grow in the workplace, home and the community. By participating in STEM camp, this gives us an opportunity to reach out to local youth and help them learn about manufacturing and prosper in their environment.”
To learn more about Impact 419 or ways to partner with Northwest State and OhioMeansJobs to connect with young adults, contact Andrea Morrow, training coordinator with Northwest State, at 419-771-3121 or amorrow1@NorthwestState.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.