ARCHBOLD — The Northwest State Community College board met in regular session on Friday at the Archbold campus with focus on the strategic plans.
As part of the meeting, the board members participated in a compression planning “dotting session,” providing valued input into the college’s new strategic plan, which will be in effect 2023-26. The college has previously held external stakeholder listening and dotting sessions in all six service counties as well as learner and employee sessions internally.
The current strategic plan (2020-2023) includes five goals or pillars:
• life-changing education (create and maintain high quality, transformative and safe educational environments that meet the needs of our current and future learners.)
• learning for all (promote collaborative partnerships that serve learners and provide an equitable opportunity to succeed.)
• organizational excellence (improve NSCC’s institutional effectiveness to create a sustainable, stakeholder-focused and high-performing organization.)
• empowered team (cultivate and sustain a positive culture that empowers team members to fulfill the college’s mission.)
• engaged community (create intentional communications and interactions between the college and its stakeholders to strengthen community relationships.)
In other news, the board approved:
• the promotion of Brittany Thompson to director of admissions.
• the employment of Adriana Lopez to financial aid counselor, Gina Kasch to fundraising coordinator and Susan Cheesman to grants officer.
• the transfer of Kristi Von Deylen to administrative assistant-nursing and allied health, and Kara Flesher to academic advisor.
• the 2022 affordability and efficiency report.
• the 2021-22 college audit.
• a new board self-evaluation policy.
• the acceptance of a gift (kinescope hand-held microscope) to the college.
• miscellaneous employment contracts, three resignations and the renewal of probationary faculty and non-teaching faculty contracts.
