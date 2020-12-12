ARCHBOLD — Graduates, family, faculty and staff of Northwest State Community College are invited to view a virtual, pre-recorded commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Monday.

NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson will open the 2020 commencement of Northwest State Community College. Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade will offer the address and 118 students will be receiving a total of 126 degrees and/or certificates.

The pre-recorded virtual ceremony will be available on the college’s YouTube channel at  YouTube.com/NorthwestStateCC.

