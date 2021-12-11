• Fulton County
Commencement:
Northwest State Community College will hold its fall 2021 commencement on Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. in the Voinovich Auditorium.
President Dr. Todd Hernandez will welcome the fall commencement where 137 students will be recognized for their achievements. Dr. Patrice McClellan, President of the Ronald Group, LLC, in Toledo will offer the commencement address.
The ceremony will be in-person but will also be available for viewing as a livestream on the college's YouTube channel — YouTube.com/NorthwestStateCC. During the ceremony, a total of 100 degrees and 46 certificates will be awarded to the graduates.
Due to recommended COVID restrictions, seating is limited.
