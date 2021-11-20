ARCHBOLD — Northwest State Community College recently announced a collaboration with OhioMeansJobs-Hancock County and the City Mission to offer an Introduction to Welding program at the Fostoria Learning Center.
This program will provide seven individuals from the City Mission the opportunity to earn welding skills and an OSHA 10-hour certification.
The City Mission has been in existence for over 86 years in Findlay, Ohio and is the only emergency shelter in Hancock County. The facility provided 23,875 nights of lodging, 88,409 meals and helped 501 families in 2020 according to their website.
Timothy McDowell, Operations Program Manager at the City Mission said, “The City Mission is excited for the opportunity to partner with Northwest State Community College, OhioMeansJobs, and the Fostoria Learning Center, to provide our guests with training and skills that will open doors to a new career and a livable wage.”
Too, McDowell said, “This course provides more than the opportunity to learn a trade, it is the first step to a new beginning, to rebuilding families, and to halting generational poverty.”
Workforce supervisor, BriAnna Ybarra said about the collaboration, “OhioMeansJobs-Hancock County is excited to assist this group of motivated individuals obtain training that can lead to careers in an in-demand job field,” adding, “In addition, we are certain that once this training has been completed, we will be able to help these same individuals secure employment, helping the unemployment rate in Hancock County.”
“This is a great opportunity for these learners to become proficient in welding safety, welding symbols, blueprint reading, and applied techniques,” stated Jim Drewes, VP of Workforce Development at Northwest State Community College.”
Drewes went on to say, “This partnership with the Fostoria Learning Center, OhioMeansJobs, and the City Mission has been wonderful. In anything we do, our ultimate goal is employment. All of these partners are focused on the learner, providing them with the necessary skills, and then working with local employers to make sure that our learners go from training to a livable wage.”
