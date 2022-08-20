NAPOLEON — Among the vendors of familiar favorites at the Henry County Fair this past week, one vendor stuck out in particular with the choice of her wares — coffee and lattes.
For those who regularly attend fairs, fair food and drinks are often thought of as funnel cakes, lemon shake-ups, bucket fries and corn dogs. However, Heidi Reams of Perrysburg was doing something a bit different.
Reams described how the moment she lost her administrative job in 2018 motivated her to do something for herself. With an “all or nothing” attitude, she bought a trailer that she would then transform into a coffee shop on wheels called Ayzo Heavenly Brew.
Her and her family were regular fairgoers at the Henry County Fair and had been attending for years. However, Reams noticed a lack of decent coffee available and sought to remedy this issue through her truck.
Her goal was a time-consuming project, and then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She had to put her coffee truck on pause as she home-schooled her three children — Zoey, Julia and Aiden.
The truck saw some action for the first time just last year. Reams’ first gig was the Henry County Fair, but she also went out to the Ottawa County and Wood County fairs.
“Something draws me back to this area every time,” Reams confessed about Henry County. “I work out here more than I do in Perrysburg.”
She surmised that this may have to do with how she well she is received in this part of northwest Ohio. In fact, Reams reported that people had remembered her from last year and were excited to see her back this year.
“Out this way, I think people appreciate it more because you don’t have a Biggby on every corner or a Starbucks everywhere,” she noted.
At the time of her interview, she was already sold out of her 419 latte, a beverage she claimed is “the best in the 419 area code.”
There is also something very special about Reams’ coffee products. All of her beans are roasted in Maumee by Georgette’s, a coffee shop that is part of Sunshine Communities.
Sunshine Communities is a nonprofit organization in northwest Ohio that supports people with developmental disabilities as they live and work “on their own terms,” according to the shop’s website.
Thus, all of the packaging and labeling for Reams’ coffee beans is performed by disabled people through the organization’s employment program. She said that she has had other roasters try to entice her into choosing them, but Reams affirmed she will never take her business anywhere but Georgette’s.
This is not the only way Reams gives back to the northwest Ohio community. Her first espresso machine, an old Starbucks machine, was donated to her if she promised to help out the needy. This created Ayzo Heavenly Brew’s “Pay it Forward” program.
Through this program, Reams has participated in Backpacks for Humans and a “Drinks for Veterans” in which she gave veterans free coffee and donuts. There was also a community member that was fighting cancer and she set up a coffee fundraiser for their treatment.
Not only does Reams offer coffee beverages, but she also sells sno-cones in which she makes her own syrups. She started this to appeal to people with children, but has done community events with these icy treats as well. For example, she gave out free sno-cones to kids during a special school event in which they learned about mobile businesses like hers.
Despite gas prices and shipping/supply issues causing some trouble, Reams shared that the most rewarding thing about starting up this coffee truck was getting to work with her kids.
“They have really grown after experiencing this for the past two years,” she said. “They’ve grown socially and financially. They learned how to budget their money.”
Reams’ words were evident as her two young daughters were manning the window as she spoke with The Crescent-News. They were handling the cash register, making drinks and throwing out comments here and there about what they loved the most about running the truck.
For the girls, it was making things like chai lattes (or throwing ice at mom) and for the son, Aiden, the money was a practical incentive to work the truck.
Reams hopes to one day start a regular route in which she visits places, such as businesses, on a schedule.
