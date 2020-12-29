COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has released the November unemployment figures for all 88 Ohio counties. Among the six northwest Ohio counties, Putnam County had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.2%, which was third lowest in the state behind Holmes County (2.4%) and Mercer County (3.1%).
Statewide, the unemployment rate in November stood at 5.7%, down from 6.1% in October.
The average unemployment rate for Ohio in November stood at 5.7%, down from 6.1% in October. Nationally, unemployment averaged 6.7% in November. The number of unemployed nationally fell 10.735 million in November.
November’s unemployment figures for the remaining area counties are: Fulton County, 4.2%; Paulding County, 4.3%; Defiance County, 4.7%; Williams County, 4.7%; and Henry County, 4.8%.
The highest unemployment rate in the state was Noble County (southeast Ohio) at 7.3%
