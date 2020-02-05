According to Defiance County EMA director Julie Rittenhouse, a winter weather advisory for northwest Ohio is in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday for all counties.

Snow will arrive from the south through Thursday. Locations north of U.S. 24 will see all snow, with around 2 to 4 inches of snow expected through 2 p.m. Thursday.

Areas along and south of U.S. 24 and east of U.S. 31 will see snow transition to sleet and freezing rain from south to north this evening, and continuing through roughly 11 a.m. Thursday. Area residents can expect a transition back to all snow late Thursday morning before precipitation finally tapers off Thursday afternoon. In this area, expect 1 to 2 inches of snow and a glaze of ice.

Travel will be hazardous tonight and during the Thursday morning commute.

Defiance, Henry, Williams and Fulton counties were under a level 1 snow advisory as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Numerous schools in the area have already announced a two-hour delay for Thursday.

Load comments