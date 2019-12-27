• Region
Toy distribution:
More than 50 toys were distributed to the northwest Ohio families for Christmas thanks to a collaboration between the New Heights Educational Group (NHEG) and two anonymous community sponsors. NHEG director Pamela Clark created a Facebook page seeking out families that needed food and gifts for Christmas.
Helped through donations and/or sponsorship were 14 families and 43 children. Clark connected with everyone that left a comment on the Facebook page. Because of the generous donors, NHEG was able to provide toys to the local families that left comments on the page. The remainder of the toys were given to Santa at Defiance's Northtowne Mall for distribution.
