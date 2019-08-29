• Williams County
Board meeting:
There will be a meeting of the board of the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation District at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 at the facility, located at 03389 Williams County Road 2425, Stryker.
