The Northwest Ohio ESC board of education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday via telephone conference call and ZOOM video. Due to concern for public health, there will be no physical access to attend the meeting. Additionally, public participation has been suspended at this time.

Anyone interested in accessing the meeting should contact Chad Rex at 513-760-1073 or Crex@nwoesc.org. You will need to provide your name and address.

