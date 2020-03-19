• Region
Meeting change:
Due to the state of emergency declared by Gov. Mike DeWine and out of concern for public health, there will be no physical access to attend the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Education meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 24. The board meeting will be conducted via telephone conference. If anyone is interested in participating in the meeting, contact Chad Rex at 513-760-1073 or Crex@nwoesc.org for access. You will need to also provide your name and address.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.