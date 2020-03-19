• Region

Meeting change:

Due to the state of emergency declared by Gov. Mike DeWine and out of concern for public health, there will be no physical access to attend the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Education meeting at 6:30 p.m. March 24. The board meeting will be conducted via telephone conference. If anyone is interested in participating in the meeting, contact Chad Rex at 513-760-1073 or Crex@nwoesc.org for access. You will need to also provide your name and address.

