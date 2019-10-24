ARCHBOLD — Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) handled numerous agenda items during its Tuesday meeting and heard updates from its superintendent.
Approved were agreements with Language Line Services, Patrick Henry School District Public Libraries, Toni Lanzer, Anthony Wayne School District, Learn21 and St. Richard Catholic School.
In personnel matters, the board approved the resignations of Heather Hollstein and Sara Lawniczak, paraprofessionals.
Classified limited contracts were approved for Kayleigh Ciepiela, Andrea Eicher, Cameron Hewson, Bobbie Repp, Deborah Roddy and Dustin Roth; as well as a certified supplement contact for Sally Kovar.
Also named were 21st Century teachers, program assistants, afterschool program assistants, substitutes and drivers.
Superintendent Kerri Gearhart provided updates on several items. OTES 2.0 will be required in Ohio effective with the 2020-21 school year, and ESC has been selected by the Ohio Department of Education as a pilot district this year. The pilot project is well underway, led by the team of Kris Dobbelaere, Jill Gilliland, Josh Clark, Beth Lewis, Adrian Whitney, Jen Wade, and Mary Brandon.
The state will be making final adjustments to the framework rubric, data tools and evaluation portal. Rather than SLO’s this year, teachers will be creating two to three goals, with at least one related to academic growth for students, which will be integrated into the evaluation system. This year, 63 staff members will be evaluated with OTES and one staff member with OPES.
In other business, the board:
• heard Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) legislative liaison Brian Baker provide an legislative update. The House Finance Committee passed SB 26, which permits teachers to deduct from their state income taxes up to $250 for out-of-pocket expenses for classroom supplies and professional development.
• heard OSBA student achievement liaison Sandy Friess report on student achievement items of interest. All area districts have been taking steps to address the social emotional needs of students. She shared examples of what some schools in the central Ohio region are doing as well.
• heard a report on Preschool Step Up to Quality ratings.
• accepted a $200 donation from EdCamp Foundation to EdCamp to be held in November.
• approved a then and now certificate.
• reviewed and provided feedback to the administrative team on annual goals for the organization and respective departments for the 2019-20 school year.
• discussed that the Northern Buckeye Health Plan recently made plan changes/adjustments and increases.
