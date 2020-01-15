• Henry County:
Crops Day:
Northwest Ohio Crops Day will be held from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Bavarian Haus in Deshler. The registration fee is $35 if individuals register before Jan. 30. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. To register, contact the Henry County OSU Extension Office at 419-592-0806 or email ruff.72@osu.edu.
Several education credits are being offered including: 1-hour fertilizer recertification, 3-hour private pesticide recertification (CORE 1, 2 6), 2.5-hour commercial pesticide recertification (CORE 2c, 10c) and 4.5 hours of CCA.
