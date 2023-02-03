Phoenix Theatres

Phoenix Theatres is continuing its upgrade of Northtowne Mall's nine theaters in Defiance. A hoped-for mid-February opening, however, may have to be moved back some. This is the new sign that has been installed at the mall's back entrance.

 C-N File Photo

The reopening of Northtowne Mall’s theaters in Defiance might be pushed back some, but things are moving along.


