Phoenix Theatres is continuing its upgrade of Northtowne Mall's nine theaters in Defiance. A hoped-for mid-February opening, however, may have to be moved back some. This is the new sign that has been installed at the mall's back entrance.
The reopening of Northtowne Mall’s theaters in Defiance might be pushed back some, but things are moving along.
That’s the word from the mall’s manager, Teresa Page, as the countdown to the nine theaters’ reopening is underway.
The theaters closed on June 23, but when that happened Page told The Crescent-News that a new provider was being sought. It didn’t take long for that to come to fruition when Phoenix Theatres — based in Michigan — signed a long-term lease with Northtowne Mall last year and promised a large investment to renovate and reopen the theaters.
Work has been moving steadily forward, but the original planned opening date — sometime in mid-February — may have to be pushed back a little.
“I’m thinking it’s going to be further out than that,” said Page Wednesday morning, although she wasn’t sure of a firm date.
Despite that, she indicated that the project is in its final stages.
“They got the seats all in,” Page said. “I know they were working on the sound system. They’re laying carpet and doing all the final (work).”
She noted some anticipation in getting the new theaters open.
“Everybody’s excited, absolutely,” she said. “A lot of people are calling and asking.”
Future moviegoers will see some significant changes, such as the seating. A Phoenix Theatres press release published in The Crescent-News in September stated that “every seat in every auditorium will be a large love-seat style (with adjustable middle armrest), fully reclining, heated chair with 75 inches of leg room.”
While other changes are coming as well, another very noticeable difference will be the entrance as this will be moved to where the mall’s old arcade had been, according to Page. Here patrons can purchase tickets and concessions.
The old entrance will remain glass doors, but no entry will be permitted there, she noted.
The changes are part of a $1.43 million investment that Phoenix Theaters planned to make in the mall.
Founded in 2000, Phoenix Theaters is headquartered in Livonia, Mich., a suburb of Detroit.
The press release issued last year stated that Phoenix has four Michigan theaters in Wayne, Monroe, Livonia and Grand Rapids. Phoenix also has two in Dubuque, Iowa and Pittsfield, Mich., while Northtowne Mall’s nine screens would bring the company’s total to 59.
