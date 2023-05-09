The Defiance Public Library Systems (DPLS) held its comic convention known as DefCom8 Saturday with 42 vendors and hundreds of visitors.
Some of the special events held at DefCom8 included a Matcha tea demonstration by Satoyo Tachio who showed the traditional Japanese manner of preparing green tea. Thereafter, an audience member was invited to drink the tea.
The library also provided a kids activity zone, featuring arts and crafts along with a punch board prize wall, all run by volunteers and staff.
The vendors ranged from local traditional artists who offered prints, original art and often times stickers, to less traditional artists who featured their creations in mediums such as stain glass, 3D printing among crochet and knitting.
Taylor Gilcher, owner of the the vendor stall TayLizArt offering stickers and other more traditional art, stated that they came to DefCom8 because they have always been a fan of those kinds of things. Gilcher said they enjoyed buying art prints from other vendors at other conventions and decided that they’d like to sell their own artworks.
Matthew Daggett, owner of House Daggett Roasters, a coffee vendor, offered up some of the less usual fair at the convention. He stated that he had already been planning on coming to the convention because he wanted to come out and support the geek culture. Then he decided to also be a vendor, noting that there had been a lot of interest in his coffee wears.
Store owners inside the mall also noted that things were better then normal with Hawks store owner Jack Johnson saying a lot of people came into the shop just to look around, and he was doing a lot more business then a usual Saturday because of the event.
This sentiment was also shared by Joanne Leaman, the owner of Simply from Scratch, who stated that her store within the first two hours of the event had already done two times the normal amount of business it does on a regular Saturday. She added that she anticipated possibly doing three times the business and that she wished DPLS would hold all of their conventions and events at the mall.
Leaman’s store decorated the front window with a SuperMario figure and offered specially designed cookies with anime characters on them, including shows such as InuYasha, Bleach, Death Note, Naruto, Pokemon and more. Lines were out the door for the sweets offered at the shop.
The DPLS staff thanked the Friends of the Defiance Public Library System for funding the event, including the very popular Kdog’s Arcade, which saw a lot of use by hundreds of visitors.
Renee Hopper thanked the Friends of the Library for helping with the signs and promotion of the event. She added that the best thing about Defcom8 was that it’s a family event with parents enjoying things they loved when they were children with their own children.
Angela Powell of the Johnson Memorial Library in Hicksville stated that a lot goes on to put a comic-con on. The staff works a full year planning one. She added that getting vendors and finding entertainers were some of the many things that the committee of about five people had to do, among many to put on DefCom8.
Powell noted that it was hard getting volunteers for the event this year because the Defiance City Schools prom was also that same night. But she added that they the library was really happy that Twofors Emporium had donated really great prizes for the contests.
