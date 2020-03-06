Defiance officials were frank with residents about the future of a troubled manufactured home park during a public meeting Thursday evening in the city service building:
The problems at Northtowne Estates — located at 844 N. Clinton St. on Defiance’s northside — may be too big to overcome and its days could be numbered. The park’s closing would require the 100 or so people who live there to find new homes.
But despite the dire outlook, the 40 or so residents who attended Thursday’s meeting in the city service building on Perry Street were understanding, respectful and even appreciative. And officials pledged to work with them in various ways to cope with the worse-case scenario.
The Defiance County Health Department has declared the park a “public nuisance” due to health concerns, while the city issued several citations against the owner (Defiance Partners LLC, which is connected to a Michigan realty firm in the Flint area) for issues related to storm water runoff and human sewage.
The owner also has been cited by the Ohio Department of Commerce (ODC), which licenses manufactured home parks, for a number of violations. These relate to the condition of the park’s privately owned streets — most of which have large potholes — and the presence of trash throughout.
While the ODC could revoke the park’s license, city officials also have the option of turning off water and/or sewer service, while First Energy could interrupt power for non-payment of utility bills. (This occurred recently when the owners didn’t pay their electricity bill and power was shut off to a lift station, causing sewage backups in the park.)
O’Donnell noted the “litany” of problems at Northtowne Estates, telling residents “I will be absolutely frank with you: They (problems) did not start yesterday and they will not be resolved tomorrow, but they do need to be resolved in fairly short order if the park’s going to continue to operate. Given the substantial costs of repairs and improvements that the owner will need to make to this park — simply to get it in compliance with our city code — it’s unlikely that the park will be able to continue to operate indefinitely.”
Defiance Partners LLC has been given 30 days by the city to come up with a plan to remediate some of the problems.
“The city will need to see a serious plan, not something that just kicks the can (down the road),” said O’Donnell, who also noted a disconcerting amount of crime. (He claimed that more than 1,000 criminal complaints have stemmed from 844 N. Clinton St. in the last 10 years.)
City officials aren’t optimistic about receiving a workable plan. For one thing, the owner hasn’t even accepted certified mail concerning the code violations, according to Mayor Mike McCann.
With the possibility that the park may close, Angie Franklin of Northwestern Ohio Community Action (NOCAC) and staff members attended Thursday’s meeting, and met with residents afterward. Their purpose was to assess the residents’ needs and ability to find housing.
However, Franklin told them beforehand that finding homes could be challenging.
“Let’s be real, there’s not a lot of available affordable housing in our community,” she said. “We know that as a group ... not a lot of us in our communities have a big pile of money somewhere to pay for a deposit and first month’s rent, and moving a manufactured home ... .”
But McCann praised Franklin’s track record, telling residents “I’ve had the opportunity to work with Angie Franklin at NOCAC on several different occasions where people were going to be losing their home, and I’m going to tell you she works magic. Now, certainly we’ve never worked with groups this large. But if you can do one or two or three, then we can do 30 or 40 or 50. I truly believe we can. I think the community will come together and make this happen.
“All I would ask you to do is be patient and work with Angie and her team because they are the ones who can help you. ... the city of Defiance itself cannot, we cannot. But Angie can. Representatives of our churches can. The Dream Center can. All you have to do is work with them and ask for their assistance.”
McCann pledged to work with residents where possible — on such things as waiving a fee, for example, or in providing traffic control if and when a resident tries to relocate a mobile home from the park.
Too, he said residents would be given prior notice if the city decided to shut off water service to the park.
“I will not leave you without water without notice ...,” said McCann.
A second public meeting is scheduled in the city council room of the city building from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
