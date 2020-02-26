The owner of a Defiance manufactured home park has been cited for code violations by the city and state, and given specific timeframes to fix the problems or have utility service disrupted.
Northtowne Estates, located at 844 N. Clinton St. next to Northtowne Mall, has been the subject of scrutiny for more than two years due to sewage spills and other issues.
In a letter dated Friday, City Administrator Jeff Leonard cited the park’s owner — Defiance Partners LLC of Buckeye Lake (a town in central Ohio) — for the following violations:
• “permitting unpolluted storm water and roof runoff into the public sanitary sewer system.”
• “unlawful deposits of human excrement onto the surface.”
• “the discharge of a substance or material other than uncontaminated storm water into the MS4 storm sewer.”
Leonard explained in the letter that the park has a combined storm and sanitary sewer that contributes to combined sewer overflow discharges into the Maumee River watershed. As such, “you must cease discharging storm water runoff from the city wastewater works.”
The city sent the owner a letter in November 2017 stating the need to separate the sewers, according to Leonard, but “to date, the city has not received any plan” (for remediation).
According to Defiance Law Director Sean O’Donnell, the owner has 30 days to fix the problems cited above,”or in the case of the combined storm and sanitary sewer, submit a plan to the city administrator to correct that violation. Failure to do so gives the city the right to terminate sewer service to the property.”
The property owner has 14 days to appeal the order, the letter sent by Leonard to Defiance Partners noted.
O’Donnell noted that the owner could be cited into Defiance Municipal Court as a future option.
“If this avenue fails to yield results, we may look at other legal options, including the courts,” he stated in an email to The Crescent-News.
The Ohio Department of Commerce (ODC) also issued notices to the park’s owner on Friday. The department licenses manufactured home parks.
An inspection on Sept. 11 by the ODC found a number of violations, according to information provided by O’Donnell to The Crescent-News. Among them:
• “solid waste was present and not in a container with a close-fitting lid” (on various lots).
• “the streets of the park had numerous potholes.”
• “excess grass and/or vegetation exists throughout the park.”
Subsequent inspections were conducted on Jan. 17 and Feb. 4.
The Jan. 17 inspection also found problems with trash disposal, while the Feb. 4 inspection discovered that “raw sewage had been discharged into a field on the west side of the park” and electrical service equipment to two homes “was not properly supported and was open to the elements.”
A hearing has been scheduled on the citations has been scheduled for March 26 at the ODC’s Division of Industrial Compliance in Reynoldsburg, a Columbus suburb.
A letter to Defiance Partners signed by ODC Division of Industrial Compliance Superintendent Geoffrey Eaton states that “settlement may be an available option in your case. ... If a settlement agreement is entered into prior to the hearing date, the hearing will be canceled.”
