The impact of the coronavirus situation has given Defiance’s Northtowne Estates — which city officials recently said may close due to health and environmental concerns — a reprieve.
But closure is still very likely, according to one city official.
During two public meetings for Northtowne’s residents in the past month, Law Director Sean O’Donnell categorized the manufactured home park’s problems. These range from its potholed private streets to the accumulation of trash and E.coli caused by a recent sewer shutoff.
He also indicated that in the absence of a substantial capital investment by the park’s managers — a Michigan realty firm — its days would be numbered.
However, efforts to address the coronavirus situation have caused officials to back off for now. And the park’s owner has paid the outstanding amount owed for city water service, according to O’Donnell.
“We feel like we have some time to determine what further action should be taken, but we’re still in the period where the property owner has the ability to formulate a plan of how to bring the park up to compliance,” he said. “If they were to ask for more time, we’d probably give it to them.”
That effectively may happen anyway due to the coronavirus situation.
The Ohio Department of Commerce, which licenses manufactured home parks, had scheduled a hearing this month for the owner to address violations cited by the state. But the hearing has been postponed at least until later in April, O’Donnell indicated.
The city also had given the owner 30 days to make some improvements and changes. The deadline expires on April 12.
One of the city’s options if the owner didn’t comply was to shut off the park’s water, effectively requiring residents to move. Officials promised not to do this without giving residents advance notice.
As things now stand, the city may not be able to shut off water under legislation approved Wednesday by the Ohio General Assembly. But O’Donnell said the city wouldn’t order a shut off anyway during the coronavirus emergency.
“We weren’t going to that anyway in this crisis, and ... they paid their bill in full, so they are caught up,” explained O’Donnell. But he added that the water issue was “probably the least expensive fix they had to make.”
He said officials are “focusing on other things, but we’re still in the period where they (park owners) have a chance to respond, and we will be looking forward to that response and reviewing it and making our next move if and when that is necessary. The coronavirus will certainly play into that decision. ... We’re going to be reasonable with everyone, given what’s going on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.