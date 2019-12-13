A large area on Defiance’s northside will continue to be impacted by an ongoing sewer separation project there for some time.
Napoleon contractor Vernon Nagel Inc. has been working in an area along Ralston Avenue and various side streets — west of Defiance College — since the project got underway this fall.
The cost is $1,775,127 while the estimate provided by the engineering firm (Burgess & Niple Inc.) that undertook the design work was $2,134,324.
The project — like similar ones before it — is mandated by Ohio EPA to eliminate combined sewers that can allow raw sewage to enter local rivers and streams during heavy rains or snow melts.
“The project is going nicely,” said Mayor Mike McCann Thursday afternoon. “The storm drainage component should be done by the end of the month. It’s on schedule.”
New storm sewers are being constructed on Ralston Avenue, between its eastern end west to Sessions Avenue; Pontiac Drive, from Ralston Avenue to where the public right-of-way ends; Elbert Street, between Ralston and Sessions avenues; Nicholas Street, between Ralston and Sessions avenues; Hilton Avenue, between Moss and North Clinton streets; and Carter Avenue, between Elbert and North Clinton streets.
The new storm sewers will be used for storm drainage, while the old combined sanitary/storm sewer will be kept and used as the sanitary sewer after the project is completed.
Additionally, new water lines will be installed on a section of Ralston Avenue, as well as Elbert and Nicholas streets.
Storm/sanitary sewer work must be finished by year’s end, according to McCann, while the water lines are expected to be installed after Jan. 1.
The project will be topped off by resurfacing the impacted streets, but not until the spring, he indicated.
Streets slated for repaving include Hilton Avenue, Carter Avenue, Nicholas Street (south of Sessions Street), Elbert Street (south of Sessions) and Ralston Avenue, from its eastern terminus to Sessions. The front entrance to Pontiac Apartments, which is a city street and is in poor condition, will be resurfaced as well, according to McCann.
(Ralston Avenue has been blocked off from Sessions for years, but that area will be reopened in the future.)
Other EPA-mandated storm/sanitary sewer projects are in the pipeline, but none are immediately scheduled. That’s because the city continues to negotiate with the EPA on ways to reduce the requirements of its long-term sewer control plan and thus lower costs.
The city has been financing the long-term costs of EPA mandates through water and sewer charges to customers.
