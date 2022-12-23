Last spring, the momentum for a new northside apartment complex in Defiance was the subject much discussion.
One reason is that earlier this year the project’s developer (Cash Wagner & Associates of Jasper, Ind.) was working through the necessary administrative requirements with Defiance city officials. This included public hearings before the city’s planning commission.
While the commission and Defiance City Council didn’t oppose the project to build 396 market-rate apartments between Walmart and the Wooded Acres Subdivision, some residents raised objections. That resulted in a few tweaks by the developer, but not much has been heard about the project in recent months.
However, the development — known as Defiance Place Apartments — remains very much in the planning stage, according to Defiance Mayor Mike McCann who said the developer is forging ahead.
“They’re working on some final regulatory stuff, but they expect to break ground in the spring,” he said. The planning commission will be asked to approve a final site plan before the project proceeds, according to McCann.
“The final site plan has to go to planning commission,” he said. “They’re (Cash Waggner & Associates) working on that site plan right now. I haven’t talk to them in about three or four weeks. They were trying to tweak things to accommodate some of the comments they heard from the Wooded Acres residents. They’re just shifting the buildings a little bit.”
The development is the only Defiance housing project in the development stage, although McCann has been attempting to line up interest for others. Earlier this year, a Fort Wayne developer had planned to build single-family homes in an area recently annexed into Defiance at Carter Road and Ohio 15, but this fell through due to changing market conditions.
McCann is hopeful other developers will come forward, especially with a couple new industries either building facilities now or opening, and two more on their way. (While the latter two are considered likely or virtual certainties among local officials, the companies’ names can’t be made public until the news becomes official.)
“Just yesterday (Monday) I drove a residential developer around Defiance and showed him various sites,” McCann explained. “With all the new business and industry coming to Defiance developers are starting to recognize that (Defiance) ... probably will need more housing.”
