A two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before noon Monday on Defiance’s northside at Stadium Drive and North Clinton Street. The above photo shows one of the vehicles involved in the crash. A city EMS vehicle and fire engine were called to the scene. Further details of the crash, handled by city police, were unavailable Monday.
