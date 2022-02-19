A plan to build nearly 400 apartment units next to a northside Defiance neighborhood will be revisited by the city’s planning commission next week.
The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city service building, 631 Perry St., and was moved back one day from the commission’s usual monthly session due to the Presidents Day holiday.
Tuesday’s agenda includes a plan by Cash Waggner & Associates, Jasper, Ind., to construct market-rate apartments on 58.88 acres of vacant ground between Defiance’s Walmart store and Wooded Acres Subdivision. (Apartment rent prices would be based on market rates and would not receive government subsidies that reduce the cost.)
The company is seeking approval of three measures from the city for the development that would include 396 apartments — mostly two-bedroom — in several buildings. The requested administrative measures are rezoning (from R-2 and R-3 to R-3), a planned unit development (PUD) overlay and a preliminary site plan.
Following much input from Wooded Acres residents at its Jan. 17 meeting, the commission tabled all three requests until Tuesday.
One issue seemed to produce the most concern among residents: The proposed access to the development via Valley Forge Drive in Wooded Acres, a long-established residential neighborhood. Residents expressed concern that the Valley Forge Drive option would compromise safety in their neighborhood.
The main access drive is planned on the Walmart and Northtowne Mall properties, and would connect to North Clinton Street.
Mayor Mike McCann said the developer — who may be working on a traffic study in the North Clinton Street area — understands the concerns about the Valley Forge access.
“I think the developer understands that that could possibly put the project at risk, so they’re looking at alternatives,” he said.
The planning commission will be asked to approve site plans for the project as a recommendation to city council, which will have to decide whether the development moves forward.
The process from that point is still lengthy, according to the city’s law director, Sean O’Donnell. In fact, he noted that the planning commission’s current consideration of project plans represents the third stop in an eight-step process.
Steps one and two — already completed — cover the developer’s initial contacts with the city to present preliminary plans and receive advise on how to proceed with the various administrative actions. The remaining steps include:
• a preliminary site plan and rezoning request change to the planning commission (the step now being handled by the commission). The commission’s task is to recommend (or not recommend) approval to city council. But this is only a recommendation as the final word rests with council. O’Donnell stressed that a preliminary site plan is not a rigid guideline for the property’s development as this can be changed before the final version is approved by council.
• review and decision on the preliminary site plan by city council. This includes a public rezoning hearing to be held within 40 days. Within 15 days of that hearing, city council will vote on the rezoning measure, O’Donnell indicated.
• submission of a final development application to the city zoning commissioner within six months of council’s approval (if given). This would also address details such as landscape buffers, if any, according to O’Donnell.
• additional review by the zoning commissioner, if changes are made.
• final development plan review by the planning commission during a public meeting. This may include an approved recommendation for city council to consider.
• a final decision by council during a public meeting. This must take place within 60 days of the planning commission’s action on the final development plan, according to O’Donnell.
Asked how long this multi-step process might take from now to complete, O’Donnell said “six months would be fast.”
