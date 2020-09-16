Superintendent Nicole Wells passed some information on to the board as the Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education held its regular meeting on Tuesday.
Wells wanted to thank Cheryl Buchhop and the Mask Makers of Northwest Ohio, Tammy Harr, Emilie Buchhop Parsons, Michele Diehl, Erin Vance, Carol Burk, Joyce Rosebrook, Karen Reiter, Nancy Stehulak, Rita Brown, Pam Schaufele, Janet Wagner, Barb Wiechers, Karen Mekus, Julia Hall, Mary Jo Andres, Kelly McMaster, Amber Flory, Norine Rethmel, Bonnie Boff and others for the donation of masks to the district.
"Luckily, so far most of them (students) have been bringing them in (masks), we haven't had to supply a lot," Wells said about masks in the schools to begin the new school year. "Luckily, we have not had any issues with any of the kids wearing masks. They have been doing really well."
Wells also informed the board of the final walk through for the Noble Elementary building. The event will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon. Along with the walkthrough, items inside the school will be up for auction. The walk through will be used as a preview and the items will be on an online auction at kigarauctions.com. The sale is now live and will go until Sunday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. Pickup dates for sale items will be Monday, Sept. 28 from 1-5 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
With the school year underway in the new building, Northeastern Local Schools will be hosting a community open house for the new Tinora Middle/High School. The open house will be on Sunday, Sept. 20.
Because of coronavirus regulations, there will be staggered times for families to attend. Families with the last name between A-G will be from 2-3 p.m.; H-P from 3-4 and Q-Z from 4-5. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend.
"It's going to be pretty informal because there is no way to give a guided tour of the building," stated Wells. "We'll do our best to try to control the crowd."
Wells also told the board that through a grant, all students at Northeastern Local Schools can eat free breakfast and lunch at school until Dec. 31, or until funds run out.
"A lot of schools are applying for this," Wells said of the grant. "We are fortunate to get one (a grant) because our free and reduced numbers were not very high to qualify."
Because of the free meals, Wells expects the number of students who eat school meals to go up.
"Sometimes, we may have 10-15 kids who eat breakfast, now we may have 1,200 kids, so it's going to be a big difference. Lunchtime may fluctuate tremendously. A lot of people packed and now that meals are covered, they will be buying here. I've talked to the kitchen staff. They are prepared as much as possible."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.