After its organizational meeting, the Northeastern Local Board of Education held a quick regular meeting on Wednesday.

Superintendent Nicole Wells informed the members the search for a new high school principal began on Tuesday and will end Jan. 29. The screening process will begin on Feb. 1 with the hopes of interviews taking place Feb. 2-12.

Anyone wishing to apply should mail/email Wells a letter of interest, an up-to-date resume, a copy of a current Ohio Principal Certificate, or evidence that one is obtainable, three professional letters of recommendations and complete the application at www.tinora.org.

Wells also acknowledged January as Board Recognition Month and issued certificates of appreciation to all the board members.

The board also:

• approved Wells to enter negotiations and sign agreements with area colleges and universities for the 2021-22 school year in accordance with the College Credit Plus provisions.

• approved a final reading of the 2021-22 school calendar.

• approved a second reading of NEOLA policies.

