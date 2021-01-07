@CNRandyR
After its organizational meeting, the Northeastern Local Board of Education held a quick regular meeting on Wednesday.
Superintendent Nicole Wells informed the members the search for a new high school principal began on Tuesday and will end Jan. 29. The screening process will begin on Feb. 1 with the hopes of interviews taking place Feb. 2-12.
Anyone wishing to apply should mail/email Wells a letter of interest, an up-to-date resume, a copy of a current Ohio Principal Certificate, or evidence that one is obtainable, three professional letters of recommendations and complete the application at www.tinora.org.
Wells also acknowledged January as Board Recognition Month and issued certificates of appreciation to all the board members.
The board also:
• approved Wells to enter negotiations and sign agreements with area colleges and universities for the 2021-22 school year in accordance with the College Credit Plus provisions.
• approved a final reading of the 2021-22 school calendar.
• approved a second reading of NEOLA policies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.