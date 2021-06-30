@CNRandyR
The Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education welcomed Erika Willitzer from the Defiance County Economic Development Office to talk about a new business coming into the district during its meeting on Tuesday.
“Keller Development Group is requesting an 80% abatement for 10 years,” Willitzer told the board. “It’s a $7.1 million investment. The location is on Commerce Drive. He wants to create a new facility, and in it will be a packaging plant. There is going to be 20 new jobs, which could reach over 100 in about two years.”
Willitzer went on to explain why she came to the meeting.
“Here’s what makes it complicated,” said Willitzer. “Where he wants to locate it is inside a TIF (tax increment financing) district. In 2017, the city of Defiance created this TIF district in order to attract Ed Harmon to develop a business park, which is underway currently.”
Keller wants an EZ agreement to avoid the TIF district.
“The city of Defiance took the lead on this,” Willitzer said on an agreement. “They consulted with attorney’s and came up with what I think is a win-win, and a win for the schools, given the circumstance.
Step one would be to create a new enterprise zone,” continued Willitzer. “What that will do is remove Keller’s parcel from the TIF district. The EZ agreement will happen for the first 10 years, where the school will receive a donation, which they wouldn’t have gotten before, because there is nothing there. Plus, they’re going to get 20 % of the new taxes. After the 10 years, a 30-year non-school TIF takes affect, and the school district would receive their full share of the taxes.
Willitzer gave the board a number on what the donation per year would be under the proposed agreement.
“The donation breakdown is $8,513 per year and $884 for Four County,” said Willitzer. “The 10-year total for Tinora would be $85,125 and the 10-year total for Four County is $8,840.”
The board also:
• approved the resignations of Richard Buchhop (assistant softball coach), Alvin Colon (seventh and eighth grade boys track coach), Colleen Crayton (band concerts, pep band, concerts, football, stage band contests), Chad Durfey (seventh and eighth grade girls track coach), Denny Helberg (head softball coach), Jean Meyer (science club advisor), Adelle Nofziger (color guard flag coach), Brent Renollet (freshman boys basketball coach), Rusty Slattman (assistant wrestling coach) and Michael Walker (assistant girls basketball and baseball coach).
• approved the new hires of Melanie Baldwin (seventh grade volleyball coach), Spencer Barcewicz (eighth grade girls basketball coach), Cade Bidlack (seventh grade girls basketball coach), Emilyanne Cox (seventh grade volleyball coach), Tony Fairchild (head softball coach), Andy Hunter (assistant boys basketball coach), Christine Spencer (seventh and eighth grade cheerleading coach).
• approved the schools fees of $75 for grades 5-8 and $65 for E5-4.
• approved the renewal of aides Amber Becker, Jennifer Stark and Jennifer Brubaker.
• approved the NWOCA Technical Services Agreement.
• approved the Middle School Career Tech waiver for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved admission prices of $6 for high school varsity athletic events and $4 for non-varsity and junior high events.
• approved the Tinora Archery tournament for Feb. 12, 2022 at the elementary and middle school gyms.
• approved the resignation of Colleen Crayton as the high school/middle school band teacher.
• approved the transfer of David Middleton from elementary music teacher to middle school/high school band teacher.
• approved the adult lunch price for the 2021-22 school year at $3.95.
• approved the transfer of $2,500 from the general fund to the FFA Account from the auction of the greenhouse.
• approved to rescind the contract of Danae Myers as third grade teacher.
• approved the resignation of Michael Walker as high school English teacher.
