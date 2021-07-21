The Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education handled some housekeeping issues at its latest meeting on Tuesday.
One of the topics was the hiring of three teachers and the transfer of one other to fill all open jobs at the district.
Also, the board set a date of the auction of the former Noble Elementary School property. The date will be Sept. 2 at 5:30 p.m.
The board also:
• approved an increase of 10 hours a week for Sue Garmyn in order to work on fiscal year end payroll procedures and preparation of the new calendar and salary uploads.
• approved Jake Bostelman, William Burkhart, Tom Henry, Renauld Hernandez, Robert Kroeger, Kenton McQuillin and John Wagner as substitute bus drivers.
• approved Tammy Harr, Lisa Maxwell, Alex Nafziger, Craig Rutter, Jennifer Saner, Nick Siewert and Eric Tipton as substitute van drivers.
• approved Waverly Rue as assistant athletic director.
• approved Arps Dairy to supply milk for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved the bus routes for the 2021-22 school year.
• approved Morgan Porter as third-grade teacher.
• approved Brooklyn Miller as high school English teacher and freshman volleyball coach.
• approved Chelsea Green as elementary music teacher.
• approved the Schindler Elevator Service Agreement at an annual cost of $3,450.
• accepted the resignation of Laney Swary as elementary Title I teacher.
• approved the transfer of Kacee Weber from second grade to Title I part-time teacher.
• approved a resolution to pave the bus lot, maintenance lot, and PAC entry drive in the amount not to exceed $405,000.
• approved administrative salary schedule increases consistent with other increases across the district.
