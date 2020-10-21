The Northeastern Local Board of Education took in some informational items during its meeting on Tuesday.
During the superintendent’s report, the board approved donations to the district. The donations included $1,000 from Johns Mansville to be used toward high school needs, $11,640 from the Becky Buchhop Memorial for a baby grand piano, $500 from the Defiance Area Foundation on behalf of Terry and Betty Penner toward Rambunctious Radicals, a donation of hand sanitizer from Pioneer Seed in Grand Rapids, a donation of $1,500 from Judy Beliharz, $50 from Karen Graf for the elementary school, $1,000 from an anonymous donor, a bench and a flag.
Superintendent Nicole Wells also informed the board that the profit of the Noble Elementary auction should be around $24,632.84.
The board also set dates of Nov. 3 and 9 for high school parent/teacher conferences and Nov. 5 and 10 for elementary parent/teacher conferences. The conferences will be held in person and follow all safety protocols.
Wells also informed the board that the district will not be holding a Veterans Day program this year because of COVID-19 restrictions. She also told the board that the free breakfast and lunch program from the USDA has been extended to the end of the school year and Northeastern Local Schools will be the recipient of a Business Achievement Award this year for reaching 85 years of service to the community.
The Tinora staff also will be recognized Nov. 16 for American Education Week.
The board also:
• approved reimbursing Brittany Helberg, Tracy Ruffer, Joyce Wachtman, Melissa Wagner and Patty Wiemken for coursework taken.
• approved Melissa Coressel for the Four County van route.
• approved Walter Coy Jr. for the custodian floater position.
• approved FMLA leave for Katie Stiverson.
• approved Karina Dickinson and Denise Hornish as cafeteria substitutes.
• approved Rachelle Kuhn as a volunteer volleyball coach for the remainder of the season.
• approved Ashley Martin and Molly Closson as tutors.
• approved entering into a Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act subgrant agreement with Adams Township.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.