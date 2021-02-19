The Northeastern Local Board of Education approved the hiring of a new high school principal at its meeting on Thursday that was postponed from Tuesday.
The new high school principal is someone familiar to northwest Ohio, 2007 Pettisville graduate Alex Nafziger. Nafziger earned a bachelor's degree from Huntington University in 2011 and a master's degree from Indiana Wesleyan in 2015.
"We are extremely excited to have Mr. Nafziger join our Ram family and community," said Northeastern superintendent Nicole Wells. "With his previous experience, Mr. Nafziger brings a lot of knowledge, enthusiasm and professionalism into the position."
Nafziger has spent his professional career in Indiana. He was a math teacher at Mississinewa High School in Gas City from 2011-14, and a math teacher and eventually assistant principal at Norwell High School, located in Ossian.
The board also approved a handful of consent items during its meeting.
In the agenda, the board approved the retirement of second-grade teacher Wendy Otte after 29 years of service at Tinora and third-grade teacher Michelle Foltz after 32 years of service at Tinora. Both are effective on June 30.
The board also accepted the retirement of cafeteria staff member Shelby Beck after 23 years of service at Tinora.
The board approved a rental agreement for the music boosters to use the high school gym on May 15 from 3-7 p.m. for food assembly for the Love of the Arts event.
Wells informed the board on construction updates on the high school/middle school building at the Performing Arts Center. She also informed the board of a music boosters keepsake pillow sale. The music boosters are repurposing marching band uniforms into pillows for $50, with $10 of each sale going towards the Performing Arts Center.
The board also heard updates on FFA events and activities.
The board also:
• approved donations of $125 from the Ridgeville Legion for an American Flag for the middle school gym and scarves for students and a laminator from Janet Wagner.
• approved supplemental contracts for Richard Buchhop (assistant softball), Kyle Norden and Hope Prigge (half contract-assistant track coach), and Erica Rieke and Sierra Salinas (volunteer softball, pending coaching requirements are met).
• approved the resignation of Josh Burkholder as assistant track coach.
• approved Kim Grime as summer school advisor for 2021.
• approved the purchase of a bus at $90, 994 and a handicap accessible bus at $97,284. The school used a trade-in value of $4,500 and grants totaling $18,632.64.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.