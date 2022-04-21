The Northeastern Local Schools Board of Education gave the floor to a public visitor who voiced discontentment about a recent decision regarding the firing of the girls high school basketball coach for unspecified reasons.
Steven Mueller, parent to one of the members of the girls’ varsity basketball team, came forward on behalf of his daughter’s coach, Kyle Tietje. Mueller shared that he and others were informed that Tietje was fired during the week of spring break on grounds that he was “not the right person for the job.”
Mueller expressed disappointment in this decision and claimed that he had been witness to the coach’s accountable skills for the past three years. He cited how the girls’ basketball team won the Defiance Physical Therapy Championship this year for the first time since 2009, and that this last season was their first winning season.
“Coach Tietje, in my estimation, has shown that he’s willing to make decisions for the good of the team, not always what’s most popular,” Mueller stated.
He also shared among the board a letter that his daughter and some of her teammates wrote together addressed to Superintendent Nicole Wells. The letter voiced their disagreement of the coach being fired, and vouched for his character.
Regarding this, Wells offered The Crescent-News a comment on behalf of the board via email stating: “The district would like to thank Coach Tietje for his five years of service to the girls basketball program. At this time, the district is going in a different direction.”
Two other parents also were in attendance.
In other business, Wells shared that construction of the new Performing Arts Center is nearly finished.
There are still some details that need to be completed such as ceiling pads, paint touch-ups, theatrical lighting and carpeting, she explained. Final inspections are in the works and the final site work will be started by the end of the month.
Wells shared the hope of having it open for graduation, which would make be the first major event in the new center.
As for the Tinora weight room, Wells reported that the ductwork and ceiling for the fitness area are completed. Painting touch-ups still need to be done as well as rubber flooring.
The following staff was also approved to have one-year contract extensions: Jeffrey Meyer, Tinora Middle/High Schools physical education and health teacher and Alicia Shook, Tinora Middle School Intervention Specialist.
The retirement resignation of Ann Fockler was accepted, with her retirement effective August 1, 2022. The resignation of Aaron George, assistant football coach, was also accepted for the 2022-23 school year.
Among other items approved by the board:
• participation in the OHI Charter workers compensation group rating program for the 2023 policy year. The estimated cost savings for being part of a group compared to an individual is $773.
• the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitute list as provided in monthly updates.
• increasing Eric Spiller’s hours up to 40 hours per week for additional duties as the Performing Arts Center coordinator.
• the transfer of Larissa Florence from Tinora Middle School eighth-grade intervention specialist to the fifth-grade intervention specialist position effective Aug. 25.
• a monetary donation of $888.30 from the United Way/Women’s Giving Circle to use toward the purchase of health books for the fourth-grade.
• a monetary donation of $900 from JoEllen and Larry Acocks for Tinora High School OHSAA membership dues for the 2022-23 school year.
• memorandums of understanding for College Credit Plus with the University of Toledo, Owens Community College, Lourdes University and Northwest State Community College.
• the contract with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for fiscal year 2022-23.
• overnight trips for the high school volleyball team on July 7 to Sandusky and junior high/high school wrestling team on June 12-16 to Milan.
• facilities use of the Tinora Elementary gym and kitchen for the Homecoming dance on Oct. 1. The rental fee will be waived.
• the service agreement with the Northwest Educational Service Center for the mentor program 2022-23.
• the estimate from Sines Excavating LLC. for foundation work for the Tinora greenhouse project for $30,300.
• Juneteenth as a paid federal holiday for 11- and 12-month non-teaching employees and administrative positions, which will be reflected in bargaining and administrative contracts.
• Cara Hornish advancing five sick days when current sick leave days are exhausted.
• the Northeastern Local Schools chromebook policy for the 2022-23 school year.
• a two-year MOU for Charlene Liska, auxiliary secretary, effective July 1.
