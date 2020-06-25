Dates have been set for Northeastern Local kindergarten screening in August. This will be a modified screening with half-hour sessions. Children will be guided to a classroom where all the screening will take place with a classroom teacher. Parents will be given a recommendation for kindergarten or Early 5’s when their child is finished with the screening.
Parents will be able to talk to the bus supervisor, school nurse, registrar, and other staff members about the start of the year. An administrator and the school secretary also will be available to answer questions. In between sessions, staff members will clean areas used during the screening.
Parents will need to bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization record, proof of residency and custody papers if applicable. If the child is open enrolling and open enrollment form was not filled out, those will be available at the screening.
To schedule a screening time, go to tinora.org and click on kindergarten August screening. It also will be on the Tinora app with a link. Complete this form by July 8. A confirmation letter will be mailed. Space is limited to five students per 30-minute session.
Dates and times are: Aug. 11, 1-6 p.m.; Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Aug. 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.