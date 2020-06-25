Dates have been set for Northeastern Local kindergarten screening in August. This will be a modified screening with half-hour sessions. Children will be guided to a classroom where all the screening will take place with a classroom teacher. Parents will be given a recommendation for kindergarten or Early 5’s when their child is finished with the screening.

Parents will be able to talk to the bus supervisor, school nurse, registrar, and other staff members about the start of the year. An administrator and the school secretary also will be available to answer questions. In between sessions, staff members will clean areas used during the screening.

Parents will need to bring their child’s birth certificate, immunization record, proof of residency and custody papers if applicable. If the child is open enrolling and open enrollment form was not filled out, those will be available at the screening.

To schedule a screening time, go to tinora.org and click on kindergarten August screening. It also will be on the Tinora app with a link. Complete this form by July 8. A confirmation letter will be mailed. Space is limited to five students per 30-minute session.

Dates and times are: Aug. 11, 1-6 p.m.; Aug. 12, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Aug. 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

