New staff members were introduced at the beginning of the August meeting of the Northeastern Local Schools board of education Tuesday night.
Alex Nafziger was introduced as the new high school principal. New teachers are Timo Acker, high school German; Reid Anders, grade 6; Eric Engel, high school math; Chelsea Green, elementary music; Brooklyn Miller, high school English language arts; Morgan Porter, grade 3; Kayla Rethmel, grade 2; and Megan Wiles, grade 2.
Also joining the Northeastern staff are Tammy Brown, school psychologist; Lexie Semer, preschool speech language pathologist; Jenna Wilhelm, speech language pathologist; Allie Baden, middle school paraprofessional; Jennifer Brubaker, elementary paraprofessional; Kathleen Cooper, elementary paraprofessional; Lisa Mueller, elementary paraprofessional; Renee Flory, elementary paraprofessional; Cara Hornish, middle school/high school cafeteria; and Jessica Fleetwood, elementary cafeteria.
School will open for students Aug.31. An open house will be held on Aug. 30 with food trucks available for families. The elementary school session is from 4-5:30 p.m., the middle school and high school session is 4:45-6:15 p.m.
Chromebook pick up, fee payment and schedule pick up for grades 7-12 will take place: Aug. 24, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; Aug. 25, 2-7 p.m., and Aug. 26, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Middle school students can pick up their schedules, pay fees, tour the building and put things in their locker August 24-26.
Tinora Saturday School was approved with Joyce Wachtman and JoAnn Meyer as monitors. Monitor reimbursement is $65 per Tinora Saturday School. The programs will meet on an “as needed” basis, not to exceed one meeting per week. Saturday school will be every other Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon.
Staff members approved as after school detention monitors for the 2021-22 school year at a tutoring rate of $25.36 not to exceed one hour per session are Tammy Harr, Larissa Florence, Chris Risner, Jeff Harris and Karl Schrag.
The board also approved to pay the tutoring rate of $25.36 per hour for any hours outside their contracted school day for the following: 2021-22 local professional development committee (paid members): Christine Wonderly, Tammy Harr and Traci Flory; and 2021-22 local professional development committee (non-paid members): Eric Tipton and Nicole Wells.
Field house workers were approved for the 2021-22 school year at a rate of $12 per hour: Mondays and Wednesdays, Nick Siewert (in winter, Kenny Krouse); Tuesdays and Thursdays, Amanda Westhoven. Community hours are 7-9 p.m. Workers are Mondays, Spencer Barcewicz; Tuesdays, Katie Weber; and Thursdays, Jason Stein; and substitute, Sebastian Rue. The fall schedule for the after school hours is 3:30-5 p.m.
Sports workers approved for the 2021-22 school year are: announcer, $20 per game, Gene Sugg; scoreboard operators, $10 per game, Chris Gentit and Ted Penner, Sebastian Rue for middle school volleyball; scorebook, $10 per game, Barb Wiechers; ticket seller, $20 per game, Charlene Liska; and video camera, $10 per game, Eric Spiller and Roger McKelvey.
The board authorized the treasurer to act on behalf of the board to enter into a base lease and lease-purchase arrangement with such lessor as shall provide the most advantageous terms for the Tinora Performing Arts Center facility for the sum not to exceed $6 million plus closing fees. Wells anticipates receiving 6 to 8 proposals for consideration. The board also gave approval for a furniture package for the Tinora Performing Arts Center not to exceed $35,000.
Nafziger recognized three students who received awards through Future Farmers of America (FFA). Megan Hancock received a gold rating in swine proficiency, with a ranking in the top 15. Trent Wiemken and Tyler Wiemken each received a bronze rating for science fair projects ranking in the top 15.
The middle school will once again implement the 7-Mindsets. This is a social and emotional learning program focused on mindsets that lead to a happy and successful life. There are 10 social and emotional learning competencies.
Elementary school principal Eric Tipton thanked the custodial and maintenance staffs for the cleaning of the school in preparation for the school year. Tipton also thanked the elementary PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) for the monetary donation to help with the expense of replacing the green safety surface on the elementary school playground. He also thanked the board members for approving the project and helping to finance it.
Class rosters will be available Aug. 23. School pictures are scheduled for Sept. 10. The PTO cookie dough fundraiser will run through Sept. 17-Oct. 1. Delivery will be on Oct. 11.
Auction of the former Noble School property will take place Sept. 2 at 5:30 p.m. This is for 4.180 acres of bare land currently zoned residential. Those with questions may contact Brent Joost of ReMax Realty of Defiance at 419-784-3029.
In other action, the board members:
• accepted with gratitude the donations of masks and school supplies for the Backpack Buddy program from Dick and Cheryl Buchhop, school supplies from Tracy Ondrejko, and folders from DeTray Chiropractic.
• approved two overnight trips for the Future Farmers of America (FFA), the national convention Oct. 27-30 in Indianapolis, Ind., and the state FFA Convention May 4-6 in Columbus
• approved an agreement with the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center of Northwest Ohio for the 2021-22.
• approved an increase of $500 to the athletic director’s change fund to bring the total to $2,000 at the request of Craig Rutter.
• approved middle school athletic passes, family, $135 (good for parents and children grades K-12); adult single, $50; and student single, $35.
• heard new Green Meadows Conference (GMC) banners have been hung in the gymnasium to reflect conference realignment. Paulding replacing Holgate which exited.
• approved FMLA leave for Sarah Bostelman effective October 2021, and the supplemental position of Brooklyn Miller as resident educator year 2.
